In case you were wondering what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are up to, a source tells Closer Weekly the couple has their hands full with a plethora of new projects. Weeks after the pair announced their split from the royal family, an insider reveals how the duke and duchess are spending their free time.

“Just because we’re not seeing much of Harry and Meghan at the moment, doesn’t mean they’re sitting at home, twiddling their thumbs,” the royal source exclusively shares with Closer. “They’ve been inundated with charity requests and spent hours going through them by themselves. And they’re working on new projects.”

Now that Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, are no longer senior members of Queen Elizabeth‘s royal family, “they don’t have staff like they did back at Frogmore [Cottage],” the insider dishes. “It’s a bit of a shock to the system for Harry, but, he’s adjusting well. And Meghan’s super organized — she’s managing to keep on top of it all. We’ll definitely be seeing them make more appearances over upcoming months.”

Besides business, the royal couple — who tied the knot in May 2018 and welcomed son Archie, 8 months, in May 2019 — are also looking to enjoy some R&R following the difficult months leading up to their decision to step back from their royal duties. According to the source, Meghan and Harry “are already talking about returning to Africa later this year — not for good though,” they insist.

“It’ll just be a one or two-week trip. Harry continues to work closely with Senteble,” the insider says of the organization he set up. “The charity holds a special place in his heart, and he loves going to Lesotho and playing with all the kids. They’re also planning a trip to L.A. very soon.”

Fans have been dying to know what the Sussexes have been up to ever since Harry arrived in Canada on January 20. As the red-haired hunk stayed behind in London to take care of business, Meghan’s been enjoying some well-deserved time-off with Archie in the quaint Canadian town called Vancouver Island.

Now that the beloved prince is reunited with his wife and son, he couldn’t be more thrilled. “One of Harry and Meghan’s favorite things to do in Canada is go on long walks in the woods with Archie and their dogs without being disturbed,” a separate insider previously told Closer. “It’s a lifestyle Harry’s never experienced before, and he’s loving every minute of it.”

The source gushed, “He finally feels at peace and has never been happier — and the same goes for Meghan.” Aww!

