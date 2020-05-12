Rock it, girl! Meghan McCain is choosing to embrace the fact she can’t go to her local salon amid the coronavirus pandemic. The pregnant View cohost showed off her premature gray hair while social distancing with husband Ben Domenech in quarantine.

“No lies about ‘lighting,’ ‘dry shampoo’ or at-home treatments here … reached my full quarantine witch gray hair completion,” the 35-year-old captioned a candid selfie of her light-colored locks via Instagram on Monday, May 10.

“Longest time in my ENTIRE life without getting my color done,” Meghan continued. “Shout-out to all my fellow women who also hereditarily went prematurely grey in your 20s. I’m owning it. Just gotta go find my cauldron. Wanna join my coven?”

Before giving users the opportunity to even inquire, the TV personality offered a reason why she hasn’t colored her hair at home. “I can barely blow dry my own hair let alone highlight it,” she jokingly added at the end of her caption.

To celebrate her enchanting new look, Meghan took to her Instagram Stories and shared a series of silly posts. After showing off her roots for a second time with the caption, “Full witch hair achieved,” the former Raising McCain star uploaded a number of perfectly-themed songs.

“In honor of my newly grown out gray hair,” she wrote alongside a clip playing “Season of the Witch” by Lana Del Rey. Meghan also uploaded songs “Witches” by Alice Phoebe Lou and “Witch” by The Bird and The Bee. “Witch hair don’t care,” she wrote in a hashtag.

It seems like Meghan has been quite content being locked down in quarantine during her pregnancy, and she is currently five months along. Since announcing she’s expecting her and husband Ben’s first child in late March, the parents-to-be have been taking extra precautions when it comes to limiting their exposure to COVID-19.

While sharing the exciting news via Instagram at the time, Meghan explained why she’d “immediately” start appearing on the CBS talk show via video chat.

“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant. Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with you all,” the expecting mom gushed in her post. “I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with.”

We hope Meghan and Ben are hanging in there!

