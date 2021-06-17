Jennifer Love Hewitt and her husband, Brian Hallisay, are over the moon about baby No. 3. Even more excited are their two kids, Autumn and Atticus, who “can’t wait to meet their sibling,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly.

“Atticus and Autumn are super stoked,” the source shares with Closer, noting Jennifer’s 7-year-old daughter and 5-year-old son have been “helping” their expecting mom out as she prepares to give birth. “[They’ve picked] out baby clothes, toys and items for the nursery.”

Courtesy Jennifer Love Hewitt/Instagram

The Ghost Whisperer alum, 42, has also been getting help from her hubby of eight years. Considering she’s experiencing typical pregnancy cravings, including “chocolate and pizza,” Jennifer will “send Brian off to do the grocery shopping and pick up her treat,” the insider dishes. “Being the doting husband he is, Brian is more than happy to oblige.”

JLH and the Revenge actor, 42, have been taking advantage of their pregnancy joy, as the news of their little one was “a happy surprise,” the source adds. “She and Brian don’t care what the sex of the baby is because they already have one of each. All that matters to them is that the baby is healthy.”

At the time the doting mama announced she was expecting her third child, she gushed over the excitement of expanding their family. Though Jennifer said she and Brian were “always open” to baby No. 3, the couple didn’t think the timing was going to happen when it did.

“[We] definitely didn’t think in the crazy year that the entire world was having that it would necessarily be this moment,” she told People, pointing out she couldn’t be more grateful. “I feel like we’ve been able to so far raise two really special kids who will be great role models. This has been such a pleasant, beautiful, surprising gift in this time to be able to get to do all that again with another little human.”

Courtesy of Jennifer Love Hewitt/Instagram

The 9-1-1 actress — who wed Brian in 2013 — added her children are just as elated to become big siblings. While marveling over her pregnancy during her chat with the outlet, Jennifer recalled how Atticus hinted at their soon-to-be baby’s arrival before she even knew she was pregnant.

“One night, my kids and I were laying in bed watching TV and a Clearblue commercial came on television. My son out of nowhere was like, ‘Hey Mommy, you should order one of those in case there’s a baby in your belly,’” the I Know What You Did Last Summer star remembered. After listening to her little boy, Jennifer took a test and “sure enough,” it was positive.

“I was like, ‘Wow, this is really interesting that [Atticus] put it out there in the universe and there it was,'” Jennifer shared. “I had used Clear Blue tests before, and it was just really funny that he saw that commercial and said that out loud.”

We can’t wait for Jennifer and Brian to become parents of three!