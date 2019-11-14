Anyone with eyes can see that 2019 was Pink‘s year! As for 2020, though, she had decided to make that year all about her family — husband Carey Hart and their two kids: Willow, 8, and Jameson, 2.

“We did two and a half years of [music], and Willow’s back in school now,” Pink, 40, recently explained to Entertainment Tonight on the red carpet at the 2019 CMAs. “Jameson’s going to start pre-school soon. It’s kind of the year of the family. And Carey has a lot going on as well. He’s super supportive, he follows me around the world and now it’s his turn.”

Just to recap Pink’s year for you, her new album, Hurts 2B Human, debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and she also had an amazing time touring all around the world — for which Carey, 44, gave major kudos. The two celebrated another year of marriage as well and will soon celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary on January 6. Time sure flies!

Carey has been so supportive of Pink that he wrote her a cute little note during the last stretch of her Beautiful Trauma tour. In it, he apologized for missing her last performance, but said he’s “so proud” of everything she has achieved.

“Congrats Baby!!! All I can say is, ‘Wow!!!’ I’m so proud of the person you are. You have pulled off the impossible. Record-setting tour, chart-topping album, amazing mother and loving wife,” he gushed. “I’m so sorry I’m not there for the last show, but I’m so fortunate to be shotgun with you through the whole experience. I love you so much, and can’t wait to celebrate life with you after the tour.” If that’s not love, we don’t know what is!

Pink has also shown how much she appreciates Carey in a sweet tribute that she wrote to him on his latest birthday. “I’m proud of who you are. As a man, a human, a friend, a father, and a husband,” she said via Instagram on Wednesday, July 17. “I’m really grateful that you were born. And I’m grateful that you’re an alchemist. I love ❤️ you.”

If we know Pink, this break will give her so much material she can use on her next album. We can’t wait!