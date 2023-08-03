Pink’s summer tour had a special visitor this week — her look-alike son, Jameson! The “Raise Your Glass” singer shared new photos with her youngest child as she continues to impress sold-out crowds across North America.

“HUMBLE BRAG SLASH APPRECIATION POST… @fenwaypark to be here with my baby boy, and all of my touring family crew, to have the honor to play not one but two nights at Fenway Park in this beautiful city … and to find out we broke attendance records both nights (most in history?!?!) and to look out into the crowd of beautiful humans from 8-80 years old,” she began her Instagram caption on Wednesday, August 2.

The songstress continued, “I keep trying to figure out how this is all happening,” adding, “I am so beyond grateful that we get to have this experience — and that we get to come together and laugh and cry and feel every feeling together.”

Pink, 43, described her tour as a “full-body experience” with a reception from fans that has left her “blown away.”

“I am never not grateful,” she finished off the heartfelt post. “Let’s spread some joy.”

Courtesy of Pink/Instagram

In one picture, Jameson, 6, sported long blond locks and a baseball cap as he rode a scooter around the concert venue. In another snap, the youngster looked identical to his famous mom while they checked out the scoreboard in the baseball stadium.

The sweet mother-son appearance came a few months after Pink opened up about balancing her family life and performing. The singer is also a mom to daughter Willow, 12, whom she shares with husband Carey Hart.

“When I had kids, people said, ‘Your career’s going to be over. How are you going to tour?’” she reflected in February. “I did not know I was going to have a family. I didn’t picture that for myself because I was terrified I would be a terrible mother. But, oh my God, being a mom is the most incredible thing I’ve ever done. It’s shocking how responsible I’ve become.”

Motherhood has been pure bliss for Pink, who recently vacationed with her family in Vienna, Austria. Pink admitted that the family faced a minor mishap during the getaway after having their mountain bikes stolen. Still, the Grammy winner gushed that it was the trip of a lifetime.

“Beautiful people. Beautiful shows. Beautiful wines,” the mom of two captioned a family photo on Instagram on July 2. “Perfect memories that will last a lifetime. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”