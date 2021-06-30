Pierce Brosnan has lived some of the greatest experiences one can only imagine, but nothing compared to the feeling he got when he became a grandpa for the first time. Since welcoming his eldest grandkid more than two decades ago, Pierce has transformed into the most doting grandparent.

In fact, Pierce said his three grandchildren — Isabella, Lucas and Marley May — absolutely “melt” his heart. The GoldenEye star marveled over his journey through grandparenthood during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan in April 2017.

“It’s just such a joy to be a grandparent … there is just something intoxicating about it and beautiful,” he gushed at the time. “There is something very special about it. I think it’s the timing of your life … you know, your passage in life is going through and you’ve brought up a son or daughter and now you have a [grandchild], and you’re looking at the clock.”

The Die Another Day star is the grandparent of his little ones through his older children, late daughter Charlotte Brosnan and son Sean Brosnan. Pierce welcomed Sean during his first marriage with his late wife, Cassandra Harris, and he also adopted her kids from a previous relationship, Charlotte and Christopher Brosnan. The former couple was married from 1980 to 1991.

Following Cassandra’s death, Pierce found love with his second spouse, Keely Shaye Smith, to whom he’s been wed since 2001. The Hollywood pair expanded the actor’s family when they became the parents of their sons, Dylan Brosnan and Paris Brosnan, but the boys have yet to welcome any children of their own.

Considering the Golden Globe nominee adores his role as a father of five so much, it’s no surprise he’s just as excited about helping raise his grandchildren. In addition to having his little ones around to keep him going, Pierce said Isabella, Lucas and Marley May have taught him the most important lesson.

“There’s still a lot of life in the old man and I’ll keep going till I can go no more. Life is so precious,” he told The Herald in 2015. “It can be snatched away without any prior warning … so why waste it? That’s why I enjoy my wonderful, beautiful family, my children and my grandchildren.”

To learn more about Pierce’s beloved grandkids, scroll through the gallery below!