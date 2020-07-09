Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy are total lovebirds! The Dancing With the Stars duo celebrated the 7th anniversary of when they first started dating by sharing sweet tributes for each other on social media.

“It’s been over seven years and I’m still head over heels for you,” Peta, 33, gushed alongside a series of gorgeous throwback photos from the couple’s wedding day on Wednesday, July 9. “Happy anniversary, my love.”

MediaPunch/Shutterstock

The professional dancer, 40, echoed his wife’s sentiments as he showed off the heartwarming note Peta penned on the morning of their special milestone. “Happy anniversary, @petamurgatroyd,” Maksim sweetly marveled next to a photo of the handwritten letter.

“1,096 amazing, incredible, dramatic, magical, spontaneous, boring, passionate, extraordinary, wild, fervent, beautiful and amorous days!” Peta’s note read in beautiful cursive font. “I am lucky to have you in my life’ is a gross understatement, and there isn’t an aspect of my life where I feel complete without you. I love you beyond comprehension and for as long as I live. Happy anniversary, my love.”

Peta and Maksim have been reminding fans true love does exist even before they tied the knot in 2017. Since then, they’ve become quite the successful Hollywood couple, as well as the loving mom and dad to their 3-year-old son, Shai.

As much as they adore being the parents of their only child, the Faith, Hope and Love actress and the Ukrainian choreographer previously revealed they 100 percent have baby fever. “We’re definitely looking forward to more,” Maksim told ET in February. “I think I come from a sibling family. Peta has a sibling, and we sort of now realize the huge value of that. I’m also looking at this kid like, if he’s the only one, he’s going to be over-attended with grandparents and us.”

Peta and her hunky hubby also dished the sex they’re hoping she one day gives birth to. “I want it on the record, right here right now. I want a girl,” the doting dad adorably insisted. “I want a girl more than anything, [but] if it’s going to be another boy, it’s going to be incredible. But I’m the girl dad.”

The Latin dancer added, “I feel the same way because we were speaking about it. If it’s another boy, like, ‘Oh my gosh, how am I going to love another boy how I love my [son] Shai?’” Peta noted. “Maybe a little girl will be different?”

From the moment she became the mom to her only child, Peta said she’s blown away by everything she’s learned about motherhood. “The amount of love that you have for your child, it just amazes me every day,” she once exclusively told Closer Weekly.

The Mirror Ball champion also credited Maks and Shai for being the best support system. “I just wake up and if I’ve had a bad day, if anything has gone wrong, he and Maks are the only people that could really just get me out of my slump,” she dished. “They’re just amazing.”

We hope Peta and Maks had the best anniversary!