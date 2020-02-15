Extending the family! Peta Murgatroyd and her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy may already have one child, but that may not be the end of it, as they are looking for more.

“I want it on the record, right here right now. I want a girl. I want a girl more than anything, and if it’s going to be another boy, it’s going to be incredible. But I’m the girl dad,” Maksim, 40, told ET. His lovely wife, 33, agreed with her love.

“I feel the same way because we were speaking about it, if it’s another boy, like, ‘Oh my gosh, how am I going to love another boy how I love my [son] Shai?’ Maybe a little girl will be different?” Peta explained. The pair is more than ready to add to their happy bunch too.

“I think we wouldn’t know until we’re there, and we’re definitely looking forward to more,” Maksim — a professional dancer — said. “I think I come from a sibling family. Peta has a sibling, and we sort of now realize the huge value of that. I’m also looking at this kid like, if he’s the only one he’s going to be over-attended with grandparents and us.”

It is no surprise to hear that the famous duo is all for having another child, especially since they have formed quite the bond with their little one, especially Peta, who shares her passion of dance with him.

“Last Monday was extra special for me because my baby boy got to watch me dance for the first time,” Dancing With the Stars pro wrote via Instagram on September 20, 2019.

“He is at an age now where he can really understand what I am doing, and it made me so happy to have him with me at the #DWTS premiere,” she continued. “He says, ‘Mumma dance work’ and it warms my heart. … This child is so special to me and it’s amazing that I get to share my passions with him at a young age.”

We know that Peta and Maksim are already great parents, so we can’t wait to see them pass down all their love to their next child.