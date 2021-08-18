Penélope Cruz turned heads during a rare outing in Italy with her husband, Javier Bardem. The Vicky Cristina Barcelona actress was spotted flaunting her toned tummy in a tiny bikini while vacationing with the Spanish actor on Tuesday, August 17.

According to photos obtained by the Daily Mail, the 47-year-old stunner was glowing as she rocked a cheeky two-piece for the fun day in the sun. Penélope and Javier, 52, looked happier than ever as they hung out near the peninsula of Monte Argentario.

Dressed down in a white tube-top and tiny black bikini bottoms, the Jamón Jamón star proved age is just a number as she relaxed on the beautiful beaches in Italy. Penélope accessorized her simple-yet-gorgeous look with some chunky sunglasses, as well as a pair of large silver hoop earrings.

Javier, on the other hand, proved he’s still a total hunk as he was seen wearing nothing but black swim trunks. The No Country for Old Men actor was photographed enjoying a solo dip in the crystal blue water.

Penélope spent the majority of her time resting in the lounge chairs and taking in the sunshine from the sand, but at one point, she did join her longtime love in the ocean. The couple — who wed in 2010 — exchanged some laughter while enjoying the water, and they were also seen sharing a romantic kiss.

It’s not common to spot Penélope and Javier out and about, aside from when they’re walking red carpet events or attending film premieres. Because the duo is extremely private when it comes to their romance, they tend to keep their relationship out of the public eye.

The Volver actress and the Eat Pray Love actor are just as reserved when it comes to their two kids: 10-year-old son Leo and 8-year-old daughter Luna. While speaking with Vulture in 2019, Javier explained why their family has become their biggest “priority” as the years have passed.

“Life has changed. We have grown. Everything is different once you’re family. That is the priority, as it should be,” he shared. “We’re no exception from that. We work as hard as we can, but we recognize how hard we can work depends on each other’s needs. It’s important not to be confused by fiction. Fiction is fiction, reality is its own thing.”