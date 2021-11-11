While he may be the most camera-shy member of the Jolie-Pitt family, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s son Pax has grown up in the spotlight. He’s gone from adorable toddler to handsome young man before fans’ eyes.

Pax joined the family when Angelina adopted him from a Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, orphanage in 2007. He was already 3 years old at the time, and immediately gained three new siblings: older brother Maddox, adopted in 2002 at 7 months, younger sister Zahara, adopted in 2005 at 6 months old, and Brad and Angelina’s first biological child, daughter Shiloh, who was born in May 2006. Angelina gave birth to twins Vivienne and Knox in July of 2009, rounding out the six Jolie-Pitt children.

In addition to a change of countries and joining a large family, the little boy gained a new name when he became a Jolie-Pitt. His birth name was Pham, but Brad and Angelina changed it to Pax, which is Latin for “peace.”

Pax and his siblings have been seasoned world travelers since childhood, as Angelina and Brad’s film and humanitarian work took them all over the globe … with the children in tow! “The center of my life is my kids,” the Girl, Interrupted star once told Los Angeles Times. “I woke up at 3 in the morning with four kids with jet lag and two babies. I put myself together for a few hours and go out. And then I go home. This is my job.”

Over the years, Angelina as seemed to make special time for one-on-one outings with Pax. The two have been photographed shopping at the Urban Outfitters store on L.A.’s trendy Melrose Avenue. They also have gone on mother and son dinner dates together to hotspots such as Tao and Nobu Malibu.

Pax has supported his mom at several of her movie premieres, including Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and First They Killed My Father. He’s proven to be a good sport about posing on the red carpet with his mother and siblings but has scaled back his appearances. Pax didn’t join his five brothers and sisters on Angelina’s 2021 red carpet premieres for Eternals. But he’s turning 18 in November 2021 and became a high school graduate earlier in the year, so he probably has plenty of exciting things going on in his own life.

Scroll down to see photos of Pax Jolie-Pitt over the years.