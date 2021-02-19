Paul Newman is remembered for being a talented actor, but more importantly, the late Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid star was a father of six. During his iconic life, he created a beautiful blended family with his longtime love, Joanne Woodward.

Paul, who died at age 83 in 2008, was married to the Long, Hot Summer actress for 50 years, but he actually first experienced parenthood with his first wife, Jackie Witte. The former couple, who tied the knot in 1949, welcomed their kids, Scott Newman, Stephanie Newman and Susan Newman, before going their separate ways in 1958.

That same year, the Sting actor married Joanne. The pair, who first met on the set of 1953’s Picnic, had an undeniable connection, but Joanne didn’t want to get in the middle of his marriage. When Paul and Jackie divorced, however, nothing held the couple back from pursuing a romance.

Paul and the Three Faces of Eve actress walked down the aisle in Las Vegas, according to Country Living, and the following year in 1959, they expanded the actor’s family with the birth of their daughter Nell Newman. Paul and Joanne then welcomed their daughter Lissy Newman in 1961, followed by their youngest, Clea Newman, in 1965.

Over the years, Paul and Joanne starred in a handful of films together, including 1961’s Paris Blues, 1975’s The Drowning Pool and 1990’s Mr. and Mrs. Bridge, among others. But the two were also amazing parents to their kids. The couple’s daughters Clea and Lissy praised their parents for staying “passionately in love” over the course of their 50-year marriage.

“They respected each other and laughed more than any couple I have ever known,” Clea exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in February 2021. “That’s why I didn’t get married until later in life … it was hard to find somebody who was really that kind of partner in every way, as my dad was to my mom.”

Lissy echoed her sister’s sentiments while chatting with Closer. “They were inexorably tied to each other by every molecule of their being,” Lissy gushed of Paul and Joanne’s unbreakable bond. “The good, the bad and the ugly. They were stuck together.”

There’s no doubt Paul and Joanne’s love story inspired their kids!