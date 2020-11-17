Patrick Duffy never imagined himself falling in love for a second time, so he was caught by surprise when he started dating Linda Purl. The Dallas alum called their new relationship a “do-again” after his beloved wife, Carlyn Rosser, died in 2017.

“We’re not covering any ground that has not been trodden in both our lives for years and years,” the 71-year-old told Page Six of his budding romance with the Happy Days actress, 65, on Monday, November 16.

“For me, it’s not a do-over, it’s a do-again … because the first one was perfect and this one is also perfect,” the Step by Step actor sweetly continued. “We get a do-again, but we’re not teenagers, so we kind of enter it knowing what’s expected and what to give and to respect each other’s history and individualism.”

Despite some hesitation to date in the past, Patrick said he’s grateful he took a shot at love with Linda. “It’s worked out,” he gushed. “I can’t tell you how happy I am.”

The Man from Atlantis star first opened up about his relationship with the Matlock actress during an interview with People in early November. Patrick revealed the two, who were casual friends in the past, started talking again after they were put into a group text chain with mutual pals.

Patrick and Linda spent weeks getting to know each other. After the Hollywood hunk caught feelings for the blonde beauty, he “loaded up [his] car and drove 20 hours” from his home to Linda’s. “[I] ended up on her doorstep just to see if it was real,” he dished.

“We haven’t been apart since,” the TV Land Award winner marveled. “I never thought for a minute this would happen again. I never thought I’d feel this way again.”

Prior to dating the Robin’s Hoods alum, Patrick was married to his longtime spouse, Carlyn, from 1974 until her death in 2017. Even though he’s in a happy relationship with Linda now, it took quite some time for the Christmas With a View actor to move on.

“He’s grateful for the years they had together but wishes they had more,” an insider told Closer Weekly in April 2019. “Patrick doesn’t hide his feelings about it.”

The Mistletoe Secret actor — who shares sons Padraic Duffy, 46, and Conor Duffy, 40, with Carlyn — will always save a space for his wife in his heart, but that doesn’t mean he’s against the idea of remarrying. “Patrick would love to grow old with someone who has the same interests,” the source told Closer. “He’s always hopeful, positive and seeing what’s next.”