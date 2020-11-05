Patrick Duffy used to be hesitant about getting into a new relationship, but now that he’s dating actress Linda Purl, he couldn’t be happier. The Dallas alum revealed he gave love another shot with the Happy Days alum nearly four years after his beloved late wife, Carlyn Rosser, died in 2017.

“I’m in an incredibly happy relationship,” Patrick gushed to People in early November 2020. “I never thought for a minute this would happen again. I never thought I’d feel this way again.”

The Step by Step actor said their romance first began amid the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. Although the two were casual friends in the past, they lost touch over time but reconnected when they were put into a group text chain with mutual pals.

The Man from Atlantis star said the joint conversation with friends eventually led to them talking on their own. After getting to know each other on a deeper level, Patrick “loaded up [his] car and drove 20 hours” until he arrived at Linda’s home. “[I] ended up on her doorstep just to see if it was real,” he shared. “We haven’t been apart since.”

Prior to his relationship with the Matlock actress, Patrick was married to his one true love, Carlyn, from 1974 to 2017. At the time of Carlyn’s death in January 2017, the Mistletoe Secret actor was devastated over losing his wife of 43 years. “He’s grateful for the years they had together but wishes they had more,” an insider close to Patrick told Closer Weekly.

As time passed, Patrick never imagined himself being in a position to fall in love again. “I feel close to [Carlyn] all the time, [but] what I miss most is her touch,” he exclusively told Closer in 2019. “I still consider myself a married man.”

Even though it took the TV icon years to move on from his late wife’s death, Patrick always had the support of their family and two children, Padraic Duffy and Conor Duffy. “His kids are encouraging him to find love again,” the insider shared. “They’ve even tried to set him up.”

Now that Patrick is swooning over his budding romance with Linda, fans couldn’t be happier for the new duo. “Patrick would love to grow old with someone who has the same interests,” the source added. “He’s always hopeful, positive and seeing what’s next.”

