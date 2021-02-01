Pamela Anderson Adores Her Boys! See the Icon’s Cutest Photos With Sons Brandon and Dylan

Pamela Anderson has one good looking family! Considering the actress and model is known for her gorgeous glow as a blonde bombshell, it’s no surprise her two sons, Brandon and Dylan, inherited her stunning looks. Pamela’s cutest family photos are proof!

The Baywatch alum welcomed her eldest son, Brandon, alongside her first husband, Tommy Lee, in June 1996. The couple, who married in 1995, expanded their family with the birth of their youngest son, Dylan, in December 1997. It didn’t last for Pamela and the Mötley Crüe cofounder as she filed for divorce in 1998.

Pamela’s main focus following the high-profile split remained on their kids. The Playboy model veered out of the Hollywood spotlight and committed to raising Brandon and Dylan in the most private setting as possible.

“I didn’t really take too many acting jobs after I had babies,” she once told Contributor magazine. “I thought, ‘How can I sustain myself by doing as little as possible, but not taking jobs for purely money and be able to have a meaningful life?”

The Home Improvement alum didn’t mind taking a step back from her showbiz career because her “most important job” was supporting her children. “I never had nannies and I wanted to just be with them as much as possible,” Pamela told the outlet. “For some reason, I’ve been provided for. I always tell my kids the universe validates good decisions. If you are doing your part, you’ll be OK. But you do have to do as much as you can every day.”

Pamela’s kiddos are all grown up now, and the actress is showing them the ropes when it comes to establishing superstar status in Hollywood. Although there were bumps in the roads along the way, the Stripperella star wouldn’t change a thing about her career or motherhood.

“I’m more than halfway through my life, but I look back and I think all these relationships that I’ve made over my lifetime and what I’ve been able to do has led me to here,” she gushed to Contributor. “I’m very proud of all the work I’ve done. I’m proud of the children that I’ve raised. It all makes sense. It’s clearer for me at this point.”

