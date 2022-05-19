After making a name for herself as a Playboy model and fan favorite on Baywatch, Pamela Anderson has been extremely influential in the world of fashion and beauty. The Canada-born star’s iconic look is timeless. Over the years of her decades-long Hollywood career, she has stepped out without makeup and revealed the secrets behind her beauty regime.

“​​I believe all beauty comes from within. Happiness is the best beauty trick,” the blonde bombshell told E! News in April 2022. “Being brave is sexy. Feeling the fear and doing it anyway. Fighting for freedom starts with one’s own freedom. It is a condition when fighting for others’ freedom. It is a political statement to be happy, to be alive. Life is a privilege not to be taken lightly.”

Pamela, who is a mom to sons Brandon Lee and Dylan Lee with ex-husband Tommy Lee, has taken on many memorable roles in her life. In her 50s, she got the opportunity of a lifetime to perform as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway. Beginning in April 2022, audiences got to see the star completely transform herself into a vaudeville vixen for the role.

“Yes, I do my own makeup,” she said about the role at the time. “I’m really enjoying it, to transform and become a character. It’s nice to have that time alone. I’m learning about makeup too. On top of dancing, singing, and acting, it’s a combination of firsts for me.”

Pamela’s had so many memorable red carpet moments since stepping into Hollywood in 1989. Her beauty philosophy is something that has remained a constant throughout her time in the spotlight.

“Just be as natural as you can get, and then have fun with hair and makeup — be whatever your version of pretty is, as long as you feel confident,” the Home Improvement alum told Harper’s Bazaar in March 2016. “No one’s to judge what’s in fashion, but compassion is in fashion and it’s sexy, so why not have this bombshell crazy look? There’s this image that if you’re vegan, you don’t wear any makeup, you know, like flower child, and that’s pretty, too, but some women want to be glamorous. I just don’t like to follow trends. I stick to the basics, classic.”

Keep scrolling to see Pamela’s photos without makeup.