Baywatch beauty Pamela Anderson shot to fame in 1989 with her first cover for Playboy magazine. It was only just the beginning of her career as a Hollywood starlet. Over her years of taking on unforgettable acting roles and major modeling jobs, Pamela has amassed an incredible net worth.

Pamela has an estimated net worth of $12 million, according to Wealthy Gorilla and Wealthy Persons. The Raw Justice star was born in 1957 in Ladysmith, British Columbia, Canada. She worked as a fitness instructor in Vancouver before getting her big break when she was spotted on the jumbotron at a BC Lions Canadian Football League game.

Belen Diaz/DYDPPA/Shutterstock

The blonde bombshell decided on moving to Los Angeles after shooting her first Playboy cover. Pamela shot Playboy covers a record 13 times throughout her career, the most of any other model. The mother of two landed a recurring role on Home Improvement alongside Tim Allen in 1991. Pamela’s most popular role to date is her portrayal of C.J. Parker on Baywatch from 1992 to 1997. She never expected to find so much success in Hollywood.

“At first, I was just going and going, working and working. Learning on the job, winging it,” she told Interview in 2016. “Luckily, I have a good memory. I look at my lines once and I know them. But I didn’t even know what I was getting into. I wasn’t thinking, I’m going to get famous. But then, when you’re there, you’re like, ‘Wow, this is serious!’ And it is serious.”

Pamela became a music video vixen for artists like Vince Neil and the band Lit. In the early 2000s, Pamela landed several magazine covers before starring in her own series, Pam: Girl on the Loose, on E! In 2010, Pamela began her career as a reality television star, a huge money-maker for the model. She joined the fourth season of Biggs Boss in India. She also appeared on season 12 of Big Brother in the U.K. as well as the Bulgarian, Australian and German versions of the franchise.

Along with becoming a regular in the Big Brother franchise, Pamela competed on season 10 of Dancing with the Stars in 2010. She was brought back for the all-star version a few years later. The Stacked actress strapped on her ice skates for Dancing on Ice in the U.K. in 2013. Pamela danced on Bailando 2011 in Argentina and the French version of Dancing with the Stars in 2018.

In 2019, Pamela appeared on The Hills: New Beginnings. Her eldest son, Brandon Thomas Lee, with her first ex-husband, Tommy Lee, is a member of the main cast. Pamela and Tommy’s relationship is the subject of the new Hulu biographical drama, Pam & Tommy.

Pamela penned three autobiographies throughout her career and appeared in commercials for Miller Lite, PETA and Pizza Hut. She placed her Malibu home on the market in the summer of 2021, selling it for $11.8 million, before moving back to Canada. She works as the creative director for Jasmin, a social platform that allows users to contact influencers about everything from fashion to dating.