HGTV host Page Turner is an expert at buying and selling homes and being the best parent she can be! The Fix My Flip host is a mom to three daughters, Zaire, Qai and Quincy. Her children truly are her best friends.

Page and her ex-boyfriend DeRon Jenkins first shot to fame on Flip or Flop Nashville in 2018. The former couple dated for about five years before calling it quits on their romantic relationship. However, they realized they made a great team in the home improvement space and took their talents to HGTV.

​​“The secret is respect and trust. We respect each other,” DeRon told Us Weekly in January 2018 about their working relationship. “We feel like we both are at the top of our craft. We work well together as far as trust. I know what she’s going to do, she knows what I’m going to do. Our expectations of each other are very realistic. We make it work.”

When it comes to her life outside of the spotlight, Page loves spending time with her girls. The siblings have posed for several photo shoots with their famous mom over the years and look just like her. The TV star is constantly gushing over her mini-mes and all of their achievements.

“Without knowing, my babies pushed me further than I ever thought I could go,” she reflected in an Instagram post on Mother’s Day in 2020. “Their presence tested my will, my strength and stretched my faith. They ‘grew me up’ and showed me what real love is. My triple blessings. My triple threats. There’s nothing we can’t do together. And we’ve proven that.”

Page went on to say she is “forever grateful to be a mama” to her three “brilliant” kids. Her Instagram account is full of beautiful family photos and fun TikTok videos dancing with her children. As a single mom, the multitalented businesswoman raised her children in the south before they all grew up and followed their own career paths across the U.S.

“Nashville, I always say, grew me as a woman,” she told HGTV in March 2022. “I moved there when I was 27. I left when I was 46. That’s where I raised my family and watched my girls grow into these amazing women. I give a lot of that credit to Nashville and the support and stability that it gave me as a single mom and small-business owner.”

One thing that’s clear is Page is nothing but proud of Zaire, Qai and Quincy and the journeys they’ve taken in life.

“I’ve never missed a volleyball practice, much less a game,” she said. “I graduated three strong, brilliant, beautiful Black women from college. We did it together, and that’s what makes it beautiful.”

Keep scrolling to meet Page’s three daughters.