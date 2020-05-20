Like mother, like son! Goldie Hawn‘s eldest child, Oliver Hudson, dished he gets his outgoing personality from his famous mama. The Rules of Engagement actor proved his point as he shared a hilarious video of the Overboard star exercising on a mini trampoline.

“I mean … I exited this woman 43 years ago and I am damn proud,” Oliver, 43, captioned the video on Tuesday, May 19. “If anyone’s wondering where my unfiltered, borderline clinical insanity comes from, look no further than this blonde icon on a mini tramp.” The Splitting Up Together star added the sweetest hashtag, “#OliverProudSon,” at the end of his post.

Oliver reposted a clip the Snatched actress, 74, previously shared while working out on May 13. Goldie had her fit figure on full display as she jumped up and down on her exercise trampoline while listening to “Let’s Get Physical” by Dua Lipa.

Since she’s in lockdown, Goldie has been sharing clips of her impressive dance routines amid the coronavirus pandemic. As much as she loves busting a move, a source close to the Academy Award winner revealed the fun exercise also keeps her in great shape.

“Goldie trained as a dancer before she started acting and dancing is still her go-to workout,” the insider exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in late April. “Her figure, her posture, the way she holds her head all scream professional.”

The insider noted Goldie’s longtime lover, Kurt Russell, especially enjoys when the Death Becomes Her star shows off her moves.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

“Every now and then, the mood will strike her, and Goldie starts dancing for Kurt,” the source explained. “It may be in the living room, the bedroom or the hallway. She’s still got all the right moves and he loves it. Sometimes he even joins her!”

Although Goldie is having no problem keeping herself entertained, we bet she can’t wait to be reunited with Oliver, daughter Kate Hudson and their big brood of grandchildren. The beloved comedian — who is also the mom of son Wyatt Russell, 33 — couldn’t share a more loving relationship with her youngest generation of grandkids.

“Goldie is the best Glam-ma ever,” a previous source told Closer, noting the blonde beauty can’t get enough of Kate, 40, and Oliver’s kiddos. “She and Kate are super close, but Goldie and Kate’s children, who all call her ‘GoGo,’ have a very special bond.”

We adore Goldie and Kurt’s clan!