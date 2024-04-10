Oliver Hudson shockingly revealed that he cheated on his wife, Erinn Bartlett, before their 2006 wedding. His confession about his infidelity came during an episode of his “Sibling Revelry” podcast on Tuesday, April 9.

“When I got engaged, something happened psychologically, and I spiraled, and I was unfaithful, and I was cheating, and I was crazy,” Oliver, 47, shared with guest Robyn Lively during the episode. “I never got caught. I told her everything because I couldn’t live with myself and get married and be married and have children with this sort of weight.”

The Scream Queens alum turned to his mom, Goldie Hawn, for advice on how to navigate the situation at the time.

“And my mother played a big part in it as well,” he shared. “Where it’s about looking at the entirety and the totality of the relationship, not just the action.”

Eventually, he ended up telling Erinn, 51, about the mistake. They decided to work through the issue together and tied the knot in 2006 after a two-year engagement.

“I was going through whatever I was going through and we were able to sort of therapy and do all of it and get through it,” Oliver explained, before revealing that he did not have any regrets.

Oliver and Erinn are now parents of three children: Wilder, 16, Bodhi, 13, and Rio, 10.

“And honestly, if that didn’t happen I don’t know what kind of a person I would be. So do I regret it? I mean no, I guess not. I regret causing pain. I don’t want to cause anyone any pain,” the Rules of Engagement actor said.

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

“I’m not sure I have many regrets because if I didn’t, it was a choice that I made, whether it was a positive one or a negative one,” he added. “I’ve made some horrible, horrible choices in my life just generally. You would think I regret doing that, but I don’t know who I would be if I didn’t make that choice.”

Oliver has been known to dish out nothing but honesty on his podcast. During a March 18 podcast episode, he explained how his mother contributed to him feeling trauma from his childhood.

“My mother was the one that I had almost the most trauma about interestingly enough because she was my primary caregiver and I was with her all of the time,” the dad of three shared. “I felt unprotected at times. She would be working. She had new boyfriends that I didn’t really like. She would be living her life and she was an amazing mother.”