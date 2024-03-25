Oliver Hudson did not hold anything back when talking about his unconventional childhood as the son of one of the most iconic stars — Goldie Hawn.

The Rules of Engagement actor revealed that he did a course at the Hoffman Institute about “unpacking the patterns that were put upon you from your parents and stepparents.”

“This idea that we have negative love in our lives and in order to survive, we need love of some kind and sometimes it’s not healthy love but we attach ourselves to those things,” he said during an episode of his “Sibling Revelry” podcast on March 18. “This course was all about understanding what those patterns were and kind of learning how to break through them and building your toolbox.”

Oliver, 47, turned the conversation toward his mom and the way she raised him and his sister, Kate Hudson. The Cactus Flower actress welcomed her two eldest children with ex-husband Bill Hudson.

“My mother was the one that I had almost the most trauma about interestingly enough because she was my primary caregiver and I was with her all of the time,” Oliver told guest Bode Miller during the episode. “I felt unprotected at times. She would be working. She had new boyfriends that I didn’t really like. She would be living her life and she was an amazing mother.”

“This is my own perception as a child who didn’t have a dad and needed her to be there and she just wasn’t sometimes and she came out far more than even my dad who wasn’t there,” he continued.

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Despite the claims, Oliver and Goldie presently have a great bond. She is a doting grandmother to his kids, Wilder, Bodhi and Rio. The Academy Award winner admitted that she has learned a lot about parenting over the years.

“We do the best we can as mothers,” she told People in October 2018. “Certainly, as a mother, I’ve made mistakes. We all do, we all will. But the most important thing is to stay authentic and true to yourself and hope that you show by example, not by what you say but by what you do.”

In addition to Oliver and Kate, 44, Goldie is a mom of son Wyatt Russell, whom she shares with longtime partner Kurt Russell. Kurt, 73, is also a dad of son Boston Russell from his marriage to Season Hubley, which lasted from 1979 to 1983.