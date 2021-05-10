Naomi Watts celebrated Mother’s Day with her two kids, Sasha and Kai, by her side. The King Kong star was spotted on a rare outing with her beloved children in New York City on Sunday, May 9.

The doting mama, 52, was seen during a family stroll in the Tribeca neighborhood of the Big Apple. Naomi and her kiddos — 13-year-old Sasha and 12-year-old Kai — looked fashionable as ever as they walked the streets with protective face masks and had their tiny pup in tow.

Naomi shares both her kids with her ex-boyfriend, Liev Schreiber. The Oscar-nominated actress and the Ray Donovan star first starting dating in 2005, and after two years together, they welcomed their first child, Sasha, in July 2007. Less than 17 months after that, the former pair’s second kid, Kai, was born in December 2008.

The blonde beauty and Liev were together for 11 years before calling it quits in September 2016, issuing a statement to People at the time. “Over the past few months, we’ve come to the conclusion that the best way forward for us as a family is to separate as a couple,” the outlet reported, adding a source revealed the two were “on the rocks for quite a while.”

Despite going their separate ways, Naomi and the X-Men Origins: Wolverine actor have done an impeccable job coparenting their kiddos. Though it isn’t always a walk in the park, the Mulholland Drive star said they’ve been so successful because they’re “doing things very differently.”

“I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound,” Naomi told PorterEdit in August 2019. “We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we’re absolutely committed to that.”

The loving mom echoed her sentiment during a chat with the Sunday Times months later in December. “Having a good relationship has always been our endgame, and we’ve put a lot of energy and effort into making that so,” she said. “It’s not always a cakewalk … but it makes complete sense that it is an absolute priority.”

For Liev, the Tony Award winner takes coparenting with his ex-lover just as seriously. “We were a good balance that way — I was very forthcoming and she was good at hauling me in,” he told Hamptons Magazine in May 2019. “We still have that relationship, and I’m very grateful to her for it.”

