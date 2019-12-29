They may not be together anymore after an 11-year relationship, but Naomi Watts understands just how incredibly important it is for her and ex Liev Schreiber to get along for their children.

“Having a good relationship has always been our endgame, and we’ve put a lot of energy and effort into making that so,” the actress, 51, explained to the Sunday Times in an interview. “It’s not always a cakewalk, as they say in America. But it makes complete sense that it is an absolute priority, because it really matters to the children. You can see how there are so many things that can make a kid feel anxious, and knowing that their parents can be in the same room and joyfully, it means a lot to them.”

The pair were together from 2005 to 2016 before calling it quits. They share two kids — Sons Sasha, 12, and Samuel, 11. This isn’t the first time that the Oscar nominee has opened up about having a good coparenting relationship with her ex. “We’re doing things very differently,” Naomi told PorterEdit in their August 2019 cover story. “I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound. We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we’re absolutely committed to that.”

Liev, 52, has also touched on just how lucky he feels to be able to work alongside Naomi in raising their little ones. “We were a good balance that way,” the Ray Donovan star explained in an issue of Hamptons Magazine. “I was very forthcoming and she was good at hauling me in. And we still have that relationship, and I’m very grateful to her for it.” The film actor may be doing a great job as a parent, but he admitted that fatherhood still has its obstacles.

“It’s terribly, terribly, terribly difficult. I worry about everything,” he told the outlet. “You worry about this and you worry about that. And the truth is, you don’t really need to worry that much. They are very capable.”

“I mean, they have everything they need coming into this world to do what they intend to do,” he added. “And they probably will do it regardless of what you throw their way.”