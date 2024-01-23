After finding fame on Good Bones, Mina Starsiak Hawk made other appearances on HGTV, including 2019’s A Very Brady Renovation. The realtor got to help renovate a home in Studio City, California, to look like the iconic Brady house, but admitted to having an awkward interaction on set.

“Before COVID, I traveled a lot. I traveled a lot for work. I did Rock the Block. I did A Very Brady Renovation. I did specials like that,” Mina, 39, began on an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast on Tuesday, January 23. “I did a lot more home shows and even thinking too, like Rock the Block and the Brady Renovation, you’re around so many people that are all like very interesting, very talented people and I’m sure I told you this at the time, but there was like someone on the periphery of the Very Brady Renovation who was like involved with one of the cars or something. We had, like, cool cars there and he was hitting on me. He was hitting on me hard.”

Her husband, Steve Hawk, joined her for the podcast episode and had the most hilarious response to the revelation. “And I was like, good for him,” he joked. “Shoot your shot, bro.”

Mina went on to say that she and her husband have built a special kind of trust between them where they do not worry about each other being disloyal.

“I think a lot of people like what we have in that we don’t worry about that is rare, and that’s not something that we take for granted or always have,” the HGTV personality said. “When we were newer in our relationship and didn’t know each other as much, you have those moments.”

Jason Davis/Getty Images for HGTV

Mina also revealed that there were two instances in their relationship where a woman came up to Steve, 42, to hit on him. One time when the couple went to the park with their two kids, Jack and Charlotte, a woman approached Steve while he was playing with their daughter and asked, “Does she have a mom that’s around?” The fitness trainer responded, “Yeah, she’s right there.”

In another instance, Steve took the kids to his friend’s pool, and one of the single ladies in the pool tried to flirt with him. “Some women would be pissed,” Mina admitted before explaining that she was unphased by the interaction.