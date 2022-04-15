Supportive spouse! Michelle Pfeiffer stepped out with her husband, David E. Kelley, at the premiere of The First Lady in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 14. The star of the upcoming anthology series and the TV writer shared several sweet moments on the red carpet.

Michelle, 63, looked fabulous in a black pantsuit with a black silk blouse underneath. She accessorized her look with gold jewelry and simple black heels. Her hubby wore a black suit with a blue shirt and tie. The Golden Globe winner also posed for photos with her costars, Viola Davis and Gillian Anderson.

In the showtime series, Michelle depicts Betty Ford, wife of 38th President Gerald Ford. Leading up to the premiere, the California native posted a video on Instagram taking fans behind the scenes of all of her big interviews and promotion for the show in New York. She was later reunited with her longtime love for the big premiere.

Michelle and David, 66, fell in love after meeting on a blind date. During an April 2022 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Scarface actress recalled meeting her husband for the first time.

“I was kind of nervous and I’d had a couple of bad blind dates and I had sworn off of them, and my best friend said, ‘Please, just this last time, meet this guy, David Kelley.’ I said, ‘OK’” she explained. “So I thought it was a good idea to do like a bowling party.”

The couple got married in 1993 after Michelle began the adoption process for her daughter, Claudia Rose. The pair also welcomed son John Henry in 1994. Their family has even been the source of inspiration for some of the television series that David has written over the years.

In April 2022, Michelle appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan and told the story of how one of her family’s real-life scenarios ended up being a storyline.

“One of them got hair lice in elementary school,” she said. “And it took three of us working on these kids’ heads to get rid of those nits. And I turned to [David] and said, ‘If I see this in one of these shows…’ And of course, it was in one of his shows.”

