The 2024 BAFTA attendees stood in applause as Michael J. Fox made a surprise appearance at the ceremony on February 18.

David Tennant introduced the Back to the Future actor as a “true legend of cinema” before he appeared on stage in a wheelchair. Michael, 62, rose to his feet to stand at the podium to present the award for Best Film.

“They’re the best of what we do. No matter who you are or where you’re from, these films can bring us together,” Michael said while addressing the crowd. “There’s a reason why they say movies are magic. Because a movie can change your day. It can change your outlook. It can sometimes even change your life.”

It was Oppenheimer that took home the honor after the standing ovation. Viewers flooded X to praise the Family Ties alum for stepping out amid his Parkinson’s battle.

“My eyes well up every time I see Michael J Fox. What an absolute hero that man is. #BAFTAs,” one person wrote on X.

“Michael J. Fox is an incredibly brave man and a beautiful soul,” another penned. “Seeing him present the final award at the #BAFTAs was testament to his resilience and courage … and to the enduring power of film and acting.”

Michael was diagnosed with Parkinson’s in 1991 at age 29. The Spin City actor, who shares kids Sam, Aquinnah, Schuyler and Esmé with wife Tracy Pollan, launched the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research in 2000. The organization has raised more than $2 billion for Parkinson’s research.

Tracy, 63, accompanied her husband on the red carpet at the BAFTAs. Michael has long praised his spouse for sticking by his side through his health battle.

“It’s been great for me, I don’t know how it is for her,” the Emmy winner said during an episode of CBS Mornings in November 2023. “I love Tracy, obviously, and she’s an amazing person and has gone through a lot. I realize she has a life separate from me having Parkinson’s, from me being Alex Keaton or Marty McFly, she’s a person. I think that’s why it’s gone OK.”

Michael initially kept his Parkinson’s diagnosis a secret for seven years before sharing the news with the public.

“I told very few people, and they kept my secret,” he said. “Then there were all kinds of doctors who helped me understand the physical processes that were at work, or not at work, in my brain, as the case may be. Finally, I felt like I needed to tell everybody. I understood it would have a huge impact on my career.”

For the Canada-born star, “what happened next was remarkable.”

“The outpouring of support from the public at large, the beautiful reaction from all of my peers in the entertainment business, all of you, thank you, and the people that I worked with, was transformative,” Michael reflected.