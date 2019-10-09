So. Much. Love. If you’re looking for a couple to label “relationship goals,” look no further than Melissa McCarthy and her husband, Ben Falcone, who just recently celebrated their wedding anniversary.

The Can You Ever Forgive Me? star, 49, took to Instagram on Tuesday, October 8, to share an adorable throwback photo of her and her love, 46. “These two babies had no idea that 14 years later they’d still be together. Lucky,” the actress wrote alongside the snap. Fans were of course loving the look back down memory lane, as they rushed to the comments section to respond.

“You guys are amazing,” one people wrote. Another added, “One of the best tag team couples!! BOTH me and my husband Loved you guys in [the film] Bridesmaids!”

The famous couple tied the knot in 2005. They share two kids — daughters Vivian, 12, Georgette, 9. And while the duo have both been incredibly successful — especially Melissa who has racked up two Oscar nominations in her career — they still aim to teach their little ones that it is important to remain humble and work hard.

“Her daughters are far from spoiled and have to earn their allowance by doing chores around the house,” an insider exclusively told Closer Weekly. “It’s what Melissa did when she was growing up and she tells them it taught her to appreciate what she has today.”

The Hollywood pair also buy at affordable shops, and don’t go down the extravagant route. “Melissa isn’t a regular at Saks or Barneys New York — she loves her Target and her bargain basement deals,” the source explained. “She still gets a kick out of coupon shopping. She’s set up savings accounts for her kids and tells them she got to where she is by saving and investing, not spending it all.”

Through it all, Melissa and Ben just want to set a good example for their little girls. “Navigating each day with my two girls, I hope I’m trailblazing,” the A-lister exclusively told Closer. “At least in the sense of chopping things down and making the path for them a little better.”

After 14 years of marriage, it certainly seems like Melissa and Ben have the perfect little family going for them!