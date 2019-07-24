Hats off to all the working moms out there! In a new interview, Melissa McCarthy gave her fans an inside look into her life and explained what it’s like to be a mom to two young kids and also a full-time actress in Hollywood.

“I’m like a weird old man,” she told The Wall Street Journal about getting her daughters — Vivian, 12, and Georgette, 9 — ready in the morning. In order for everything to go smoothly, Melissa, 48, gets up at 4 a.m. every weekday to prepare breakfast for her family, take out the dogs and get her kids ready for school.

“It’s the normal: homework and somebody forgets their violin,” she explained about being a mom and a wife to her Life of the Party costar, Ben Falcone. In fact, one of the best things that Melissa likes about parenthood is getting the chance to cheer on her girls at their basketball games.

“They’re both really into basketball. Which I love because I always loved sports,” she previously explained on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I scream and I yell like I’ve lost my mind. Like I’m — I’ve become exactly the person I always feared I would meet. Just a constant litany of like, ‘Get it. Get it from her! Take it from her! Take it! Georgie, you take it from her!’”

Melissa absolutely adores her children and this past February she revealed all of the qualities that she loves about Vivian and Georgette. “They’re really smart and funny, weird,” she gushed about her girls. “I think they’re better [than me]. They’re further along in their young lives than I was. I feel like I had to push almost 30 to get their kind of confidence, so I love seeing that.”

Vivian and Georgette are so lucky to have Melissa as their mom. We’re sure every minute is a blast!