Famous people will of course always cross paths, and two legends — Melanie Griffith and Jamie Lee Curtis — happened to share the same room way back when, and there’s a photo to prove it.

The Working Girl star, 62, took to Instagram on Tuesday, August 20, to share quite the throwback snap shot by the True Lies star, 60. “Taken by my most magnificent girlfriend,” Melanie captioned the pic. “Circa 1984.” Take a look at the full pic below!

Fans were all about this beautiful photo, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Still beautiful, Melanie,” one person said. Another added, “I like that you two are friends. That makes a lot of sense.” While the two Hollywood stars have been in plenty of films, they only shared the set once — they both starred in 1981’s She’s in the Army Now.

It has been 35 years since that pic was taken, but both Melanie and Jamie continue to turn heads with their performances. The Body Double costar will soon be starring in the drama Akil — which is about a young boy being hunted by the police who finds himself taking refuge in a woman’s house. While Jamie is busy working on another installment to her iconic franchise, Halloween. However, she isn’t exactly a fan of horror flicks.

“I don’t like being scared,” the mother-of-two once said in an interview with People. “I watch movies, truly, with a blanket. … There’s not a friend of mine [who doesn’t get scared easily by horror films].”

“I’m just that person. And I have been since I was a little girl and I will be ’till the day I die,” she told the outlet. “I will never understand it. Life is scary to me, I live in Southern California, I live in America. I’m a human in the world. There are threats everywhere. I am strong and capable and I’m prepared, but I do not understand why people like to be frightened.”

Well, let’s assume that longtime pals Melanie and Jamie won’t be watching any scary movies together in the near future!