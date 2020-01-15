After Duchess Meghan received Queen Elizabeth‘s blessing to step back from her royal duties with Prince Harry, she went to visit the Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre in Vancouver, Canada, to see how she could help their cause.

“Look who we had tea with today! The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, visited us today to discuss issues affecting women in the community. 💜,” the organization’s Facebook photo caption, alongside a photo of Meghan meeting members of their staff, read.

The pic was shared on Tuesday, January 14, which is just a day after the queen revealed her true feelings about Meghan and Harry’s decision to “step back” from the royal family.

James Whatling / MEGA

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the monarch said in a statement on Monday, January 13. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the U.K.,” she continued. “These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

Shutterstock

Has there ever been a more understanding monarch than Queen Elizabeth? We think not! Now that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are free to split their time between Canada and the U.K., they can give their son, Archie, the “more normal upbringing” he deserves.

“Archie is their No. 1 priority,” a source previously told Closer Weekly about the royal couple. They want “to give Archie a more normal upbringing in Canada, away from the media circus in London.” We couldn’t agree more!