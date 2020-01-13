It seems as though the royal family’s meeting about Duchess Meghan (née Markle) and Prince Harry desire to “step back” from their royal duties went well, at least according to Queen Elizabeth.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family,” the 93-year-old monarch’s statement about the Monday, January 13, face-to-face began. “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

Shutterstock

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the U.K.,” statement continued. “These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

This comes development comes less than a week after Harry and Meghan announced their desire to transition themselves — and their 8-month-old son, Archie — away from the duties that come with being in the royal family.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” they announced in the lengthy Instagram caption on Wednesday, January 8. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

They continued, “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

MEGA

“We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties,” they concluded. “Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

In the wake of this news, a royal insider told Closer Weekly the queen “had an inkling” of what Harry was wanting for him, Meghan and Archie, but “nothing was confirmed” before they announced it to the world.