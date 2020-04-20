How exciting! On Monday, April 20, Meghan Markle will make her first TV appearance since she and husband Prince Harry stepped back as senior members of the royal family in late March. The former Duchess of Sussex will appear on ABC’s Good Morning America to discuss her new Disney film, Elephant.

However, this will not be a live interview. According to Deadline, ABC will be airing a “pre-recorded asset” from Elephants. But nonetheless, we’re still excited to see Meghan talk about her first post-royal gig since she left London and moved to L.A. Disney+ gave their fans a little bit of insight into what the film is about when they shared a press release on Thursday, March 26.

Shutterstock

“In recognition of Earth Month, Disney+ announced today the Disneynature film Elephant, narrated by Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex, will premiere on April 3 alongside previously announced Dolphin Reef, with narration by Academy Award-winning actress Natalie Portman,” the statement read. “Following its theatrical release last year, the Disneynature film Penguins will also make it’s Disney+ debut on April 3.”

The Suits alum definitely chose a good project to work on. The film tells the story about a herd of elephants as they “make an epic journey hundreds of miles across the vast Kalahari Desert,” the press release explained. “Led by their great matriarch, Gaia, the family faces brutal heat, dwindling resources and persistent predators, as they follow in their ancestor’s footsteps on a quest to reach a lush, green paradise.”

Meghan’s new project comes after she made her final appearance on Suits in 2018. Within the same year, she and Prince Harry got married and by January 2020, the couple revealed they wanted to take a “step back” from their royal duties to give their son, Archie, a “normal upbringing.” Now, in April 2020, they’re living a new life in Los Angeles.

Out of everything that has happened, it’s great to know Meghan hasn’t lost her passion for acting.