Always There for His Family! Check Out a Roundup of Matt Damon’s Rare Outings With His 4 Kids

Matt Damon will go on and on about his award-winning work in Hollywood, but when it comes to his family, the iconic actor is a lot more private. Despite raising his four kids — Alexia, Isabella, Gia and Stella— out of the spotlight, Matt and his family will make rare public outings every now and then.

The Martian star is the devoted dad of his daughters with his wife, Luciana Barroso. Matt became a father when the couple wed in December 2005, as he considers stepdaughter Alexia, whom Luciana shares with ex-husband Arbello Barroso, to be his own daughter. The Argentina native welcomed Alexia in 1999 but later ended her marriage with the American businessman in 2004.

Less than a year after saying “I do,” Matt and Luciana expanded the Oscar winner’s family when their daughter Isabella was born in 2006, followed by Gia in 2008. The couple’s youngest child, Stella, made her arrival in 2010.

The Good Will Hunting actor may not boast about his amazing brood too often, but he opened up about his role as a dad during an interview with Parade in December 2011. Reflecting on the journey to parenthood, Matt said he has no regrets about “[jumping] into the deep end with Lucy.”

“I mean, Alexia was already 4. I was an extra dad,” he shared, gushing over how much everything changed when they welcomed their younger kids. “The only way I can describe [fatherhood] … it sounds stupid, but at the end of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, you know how his heart grows like five times? Everything is full … it’s just full all the time.”

The Bourne Identity star definitely relishes his role as a doting dad of four, but he’s extra grateful for how much fatherhood has taught him about life. Speaking with the cohosts on Today in 2012, Matt said he “never expected to be surrounded” by so many women.

“But it’s great … you never know which way life’s going to take you,” he marveled. “I’m learning so much, not the least of which is how much smarter girls are. I operated under the assumption that us guys had a chance, but I realized when I was completely wrapped around [Stella’s] finger, and she knew it. If they can do that to us [at a young age], when they’re fully grown, we really don’t stand a chance.”

To see a roundup of photos of Matt’s rare family outing through the years, keep scrolling!