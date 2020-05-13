Counting his blessings! Matt Damon revealed his stepdaughter, Alexia, tested positive for coronavirus earlier this year. Thankfully, the 21-year-old has since recovered and is doing great.

“Our oldest daughter’s in college. Obviously, that’s been shut down. But she’s in New York City, and she had COVID really early on, along with her roommates, and got through it fine,” the Good Will Hunting alum, 49, told Dublin’s SPIN 1038 of wife Luciana Barroso‘s child from a previous relationship.

However, the Martian actor hasn’t seen Alexia since he’s been quarantined in Dalkey, Ireland. Matt and wife Lucy — who also share kids Isabella, 13, Gia, 11, and Stella, 9 — have been in lockdown in the Irish village with their younger children since early March before filming for his upcoming movie, The Last Duel, was suspended.

“Of our four kids, we’ve got the three younger ones,” he explained during his appearance on the radio show on Wednesday, May 13. “And our oldest one, we’ll reunite with her at the end of the month.”

While Matt said he can breathe a sigh of relief for his brood, it’s “Lucy’s mom and [his] mom” that he’s worried about. “It’s scary for that generation,” he noted. “I think we’ve all got the message now. Everybody’s doing the isolation and social distancing and hand-washing and everything we can to mitigate this, but it’s frightening, certainly, for our parents.”

Despite his fears, Matt insisted “everybody’s OK” in his family. The Jason Bourne star — who tied the knot with Lucy, 44, in 2005 — marveled at being able to enjoy endless time off with his beloved wife and daughters.

“Look, obviously what’s going on the world is horrible, but for my family, it timed out right,” he dished. “I’m with my whole family, I’ve got my kids, and we have teachers with us because we were planning on missing school for about eight weeks, so we’ve got what nobody else has, which is actual, live human beings teaching our kids. We’ve got this kind of incredible setup.”

Matt’s four children have taken precedence in his life ever since he took on the role of Alexia’s stepfather in the early 2000s. The doting dad even once revealed how much fatherhood means to him.

“I think everything changes in little wonderful ways,” he told ET in 2015. “My whole life opened up when I became a dad. I’m very much on the receiving end of all the good stuff.”

We can’t wait for Matt to reunite with Alexia!