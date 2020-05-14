Finding true love seems impossible in Hollywood, but not for Matt Damon and wife Luciana Barroso. The longtime lovebirds have been together since 2003 and are still going stronger than ever almost two decades later.

Considering the Good Will Hunting actor is quite private when it comes to his life with Luciana, the story behind how they met will absolutely melt your heart. While once stopping by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Matt revealed he randomly crossed paths with Lucy while at a bar in Miami amid filming Stuck on You in 2003.

“We were supposed to shoot in Hawaii, and then the movie got moved to Miami … I had never really hung out in Miami,” he explained at the time. The handsome hunk marveled their chance encounter was incredibly unlikely considering he insisted he didn’t even want to go out that night. Luckily, a crew member dragged him to the bar.

“I literally saw her across a crowded room, literally,” he continued, noting his future wife was working as a bartender at the time. “Eight years and four kids later, that’s my life. I don’t know how else our paths would’ve crossed if that didn’t happen.” Aww!

Prior to meeting the Jason Bourne alum, Luciana lived in Argentina. The brunette beauty was raised primarily by her Italian grandparents after her mom and dad divorced, according to The Net Line. While there’s little known about Lucy’s life before meeting Matt or when she moved to Miami, we do know she was previously married to ex-husband Arbello Barroso.

Although it’s unknown how long the Argentina native was with her former lover, Star reported their divorce was finalized in December 2004. Before going their separate ways, however, Luciana and Arbello welcomed daughter Alexia in 1999.

Following her split from Arbello, Luciana and Matt tied the knot in 2005. After Matt adopted Alexia, the couple expanded their brood when daughter Isabella arrived in 2006, followed by Gia in 2008, and Stella in 2010.

Matt may have become one of Hollywood’s most iconic artists throughout the last few decades, but he and Luciana have never allowed the glitz and glamour to get between their family. In fact, the Academy Award winner believes it’s a blessing that he “fell in love with a civilian.”

“I got lucky. Not an actress and not a famous actress at that. Because then the attention doesn’t double — it grows exponentially,” he previously told Esquire. “But I don’t really give them anything … they can try to stake me out, but they’re always going to get the same story — middle-aged married guy with four kids.”

It sounds like Lucy is Matt’s perfect match!