Besides being one of Hollywood’s most beloved actors, Matt Damon also takes pride in being a great dad. Over the years, the Jason Bourne star has made us fall in love with his witty personality and incredible charm, but nowadays, Matt melts our hearts thanks to his incredible bond with his kids.

Just the other day, the 48-year-old hunk revealed how he paid the ultimate tribute to his four daughters — Alexia, Gia, Isabella and Stella. Matt, who shares his kids with longtime wife Luciana Barroso, visited celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Stone and honored his four little girls by getting each of their names tattooed on his upper arm. All four monikers can be seen written in a stunning, delicate script.

Well, if that doesn’t say doting dad then we don’t know what does!

To learn all about Matt’s growing girls, scroll through the gallery below to meet Alexia, Gia, Isabella and Stella!

