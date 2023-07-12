Matt Damon Steps Out for Rare Appearance With Daughters at the ‘Oppenheimer’ Premiere

A family affair! Matt Damon brought three of his four daughters as his dates to the Oppenheimer premiere on Tuesday, July 11.

Matt, 52, posed for photos on the red carpet with kids Alexia, 24, Gia, 14 and Stella, 12, whom he shares with his wife, Luciana Barroso. Luciana, 46, and daughter Isabella, 17, did not attend the premiere.

Scroll below to see photos from Matt’s rare outing with his daughters.