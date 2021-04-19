Martina McBride Feels Blessed to Be a Mom! Get to Know the Country Star’s 3 Daughters

Martina McBride doesn’t know where she would be without her three children! The ACM Award-winning artist is so proud of her country music career, but when it comes to her kids, there’s no comparison.

Martina is the mom of Delaney McBride, Emma Justine McBride and Ava McBride with her longtime husband, John McBride. The “Where Would You Be” songstress and her beau have been going strong for decades considering they first crossed paths in 1987.

Just one year after becoming a couple, Martina and John tied the knot when the singer was just 21 years old. Following their wedding, the “Independence Day” artist and her hubby uprooted their lives from Kansas to Nashville, where Martina pursued a country music career.

The brunette beauty got her big break in 1990 when she opened for country superstar Garth Brooks, and in the years following, she juggled her life as a wife and up-and-coming musician. In 1994, Martina and John experienced a new chapter together when they welcomed their first child, Delaney.

Four years after they started their family, the adorable duo’s second child, Emma, was born in 1998. Martina and John later welcomed their youngest kid, Ava, in 2005.

Though Martina paved a now-legendary career in the music industry and has made tons of money over the years, she raised her children to be humble and grateful for all the luxuries in their life. While chatting with Southern Living in 2019, the “This One’s for the Girls” performer said having disciplined daughters gives her a lot of “fulfillment.”

“While our girls’ lives looked different, the values were the same, and their everyday routines were fairly normal,” Martina explained to the outlet, noting Delany, Emma and Ava were anything but spoiled as little girls. “They didn’t get everything they wanted.”

Now that her kiddos are all grown up, Martina gets so much joy out of watching her daughters pave their own lives and succeed. Considering the CMA winner is so proud of Delany, Emma and Ava, she’s always sharing the sweetest pics on Instagram.

“Love these three,” Martina captioned a collage of pics with her girls while celebrating Mother’s Day in May 2020. “And my biggest joy is that the three of them are friends and support and love each other so well.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about Martina’s kids!