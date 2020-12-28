Martina McBride‘s Nashville mansion is her favorite place to be when she’s not traveling the world for her country music career. The “This One’s for the Girls” singer’s 103-year-old home is so stunning, even photos inside don’t do it justice.

Martina and her longtime husband, John McBride, purchased the 13,000-square-foot property in 2000. The abode, which was built in 1917, is located just five miles from downtown Music City and boasts a neoclassical style. The home also includes six bedrooms, a number of bathrooms and plenty of space to lounge around.

When the Grammy Award nominee and her hubby — who tied the knot in 1988 — saw the immaculate residence for the first time, she just “knew [their] family had to live here,” Martina told Billboard in 2016, noting it feels like “someone is giving you a warm hug” when you walk in.

In order to make the space their own, Martina and John completely “gutted” the property. “Each time I walked into this house after being on the road, I knew I was working toward something,” she recalled of the renovation.

The “Concrete Angel” songstress dished she was inspired by an interior designer who owns an antiques and luxury furniture store called The Iron Gate in Franklin, Tennessee, which is just outside of Nashville. “Rozanne Jackson helped me with the looks,” she told the outlet.

Throughout her home, Martina has many meaningful pieces of art and decor. She even has one specific painting of a saint that she believes helped get rid of the ghosts in her dwelling. “He watches over the house,” Martina explained. “We used to have spirits in our house, and we renovated and now they seem to be gone. Maybe this painting is one of the reasons?”

Out of all the space in her pad, the Food Network star loves spending the most time in the kitchen and living room. Because Martina enjoys cooking with her hubby and their daughters, Delaney, Emma and Ava, she joked they practically “live in the kitchen.”

When she has friends and family over, Martina hosts everyone in her gorgeous living room. “This area is great for entertaining. At the end of the night, everyone will be here listening to records and drinking wine or whiskey,” she gushed. “I love just filling up the house with people, music and food.”

