Terms and Conditions
Martha Stewart Shows Off Kitchen and Garden in Photos 

Shutterstock; Courtesy of Martha Stewart/Instagram

Martha Stewart Shows Off Kitchen and Garden in Photos After Hosting Dinner Party at Chic Home

Aug 2, 2023 3:29 pm·
By
You’re going to want to take a seat at Martha Stewart’s dining room table after seeing inside her gorgeous kitchen! The celebrity chef, 81, recently hosted a dinner party for her famous friends, opening the doors to her lovely home for a night of laughter and fun. 

Martha also showed off her impressive garden, full of flowers, plants and fresh produce growing among the many acres of land surrounding the house. The cookbook author owns multiple properties across the U.S., and they are all decorated to reflect her chic design aesthetic. 

Scroll below to see photos inside Martha’s kitchen and garden. 

