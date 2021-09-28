Mariska Hargitay has been playing the badass role of Olivia Benson on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit since the hit crime series first premiered in 1999. Nearly just as long as she’s been wowing viewers with her incredible acting skills, Mariska has been living a life of wedded bliss with her husband, Peter Hermann.

The Emmy-winning actress adores her spouse so much she even refers to him as her “home.” Mariska revealed the sweet term of endearment when she uploaded a selfie via Instagram of the two cuddling together in June 2021.

The beloved TV star has been relishing her role as a dedicated wife since she said “I do” to Peter in August 2004. Mariska and the Younger actor exchanged vows after two years of dating, having met on the set of Law & Order: SVU. Peter first guest-starred as Trevor Langan in an episode of season 3.

For nearly two years after becoming a married pair, Mariska and Peter enjoyed their newlywed bliss before starting their family. The lovebirds experienced parenthood when they welcomed their first child, August, in June 2006. They later expanded their family when they adopted daughter Amaya in April 2011, followed by son Andrew that October.

Since getting married and becoming a mom, Mariska’s dedication to her SVU role hasn’t wavered over the years. Speaking with Us Weekly in October 2018, the Jocks alum said being able to juggle her personal and professional responsibilities is easier because Peter “understands.”

“I have an incredible support system with my husband. He’s an actor, so he [gets it],” she explained. “I try to keep it organic. The kids come to set all the time. I have worked out my schedule a bit that I have a little more flexibility. I have a great time behind me.”

Though she makes being a mom, maintaining a marriage and staying on top of her career look effortless, Mariska certainly works hard to keep her priorities afloat. Surprisingly, though, the ER actress and Peter don’t have a secret to their relationship.

“We’re all just working through it — whether it’s a relationship that exists in the public eye to some degree or doesn’t,” Peter told Entertainment Tonight in March 2018. “Our son plays basketball and his coach says, ‘Fundamentals, fundamentals, fundamentals,’ and I think when it comes to relationships, the fundamentals, in the end, are not that complicated.”

To learn more about Mariska’s spouse, keep scrolling!