For Law & Order star Mariska Hargitay, meeting Peter Hermann on set of the hit NBC show in 2001 was life-changing. The Emmy winner and the Younger actor felt an instant connection and began dating shortly after. After getting married in 2004 and welcoming three beautiful children, their love is stronger than ever before.

Mariska has become synonymous with her powerhouse character, Olivia Benson, in the long-running Law & Order franchise. Though she may be stern on screen, her first date with Peter in New York City was full of emotions. The power couple attended church together where the Ghoulies star broke down.

“I just started sobbing. Peter thought I was crying because I was so moved by the service,” she told People in June 2019. “No, it was because I was just overwhelmed, realizing he was The One.”

It wasn’t long before Peter and Mariska began officially dating as they navigated their busy careers in the Big Apple. The Blue Bloods actor recalled a hilarious moment from the early days of their relationship to Page Six in June 2018.

​​“When we were dating, I finally got up the courage to show her my apartment,” he said. “One night we were walking down 36th Street to my apartment. All of the sudden, there was this sound and it sounded like fingernails on glass. Then we looked down, and all of the sudden, the street was moving and it was a herd of rats.”

After two years of dating, Peter and Mariska’s fairytale got a happy ending as the pair tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony in Santa Barbara, California. In June 2006, they welcomed their first child together, son August. In April 2011, the couple adopted their daughter, Amaya. Just a few months later, they adopted their second son, Andrew.

“Our family is so perfect, or at least perfect for me,” Mariska gushed about motherhood in a March 2018 interview with People. “Together we’re just this whole, happy, joyful, chaotic, crazy unit. I’ve never known anything that was more right.”

