What a happy day! Marie Osmond revealed her daughter, Brianna, and her son-in-law, David Schwep, welcomed baby No. 2 in a sweet post she shared on Instagram.

“Just when the news seems to get us all the way down — when we cannot take one more negative story, demeaning comment or manipulative — just when all seems lost … something amazing occurs. For me, it’s our newest granddaughter. Mabel Amarantha-Rayne Schwep came into the world on August 5 at 5:58 p.m.!!” Marie, 60, gushed next to a photo of Mabel on Sunday, August 9.

“Our daughter Brianna and son in law David Schwep’s wonderful news brought a sweet reminder that this life is about having JOY!” she continued. “And speaking of that, how joyful are their two daughters’ names? Maude and Mable!!! I’m overjoyed for sure as I have pondered over our precious little addition to the family. I pray continually for my grandchildren (this next generation), that they will not be afraid of the world they’re growing up in.”

The grandmother of seven revealed Brianna was pregnant with baby Mabel when she gave David an awesome shout-out for his birthday in April 2020. In her Instagram post, the “Paper Roses” singer said her son-in-law was the “best thing that ever happened” to Brianna because they had another one on the way.

“Now you’ll have three girls to take care of!” Marie gushed at the time.

Even though Mabel is too small to play with her cousins, she’ll have all sorts of fun adventures with her grandma when she gets older. The Talk cohost previously told Closer Weekly, she likes to do “anything” with her grandchildren because they make her day so amazing.

“They’ll want to go miniature golfing or my little granddaughter wants to just color or they’ll make fake food in their kitchen and we’ll eat it,” she laughed. “Whatever it is.”

Marie’s grandchildren make her so happy. Even though she’s been nominated for a Grammy three times and has an incredible net worth, the “Like a Hurricane” singer said “nothing” can ever compare to the feeling she gets from being a doting grandma. How sweet!