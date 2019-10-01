It’s the crossover we’ve all been waiting for! Marie Osmond took to Instagram to share a sweet photo with The Talk creator Sara Gilbert and the rest of The Conners cast stopped by the show on Monday, September 30.

What makes this snap extra-special is that the “Paper Roses” singer, who turns 60 this month, took over for the former Roseanne star when she decided it was her time to leave the show earlier this year.

“So nice to have Sara Gilbert, John Goodman and the cast of #TheConners on @thetalkcbs today,” Marie’s caption — which includes an adorable pic with John, 67, if you swipe through — reads. “Thank you for my big hug today Sara, I love you and John you’re even nicer than I thought you’d be… and so cute too!!! 😉😊♥️👈.”

Elsewhere in the episode, The Talk ladies — Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, Sharon Osbourne, Eve, and Marie — grilled Sara about her ability to build a familial connection wherever she goes and how hard it was to let go of the show.

“I guess I get really attached to people, I don’t know,” the mom of three explained. “It was funny because, not being here the first week, it was really like I was here. I was just texting you guys and texting the producers and I knew everyone was like, ‘You left, so go.'”

As for what Sara misses most about her time on The Talk, that’s an easy one to answer. “The people,” she admitted to much applause. “I couldn’t get here early enough today to see you all.”

While Marie understandably had “butterflies” before making her debut on The Talk, she has proven to be an excellent addition to the cast and a perfect replacement for Sara. After all, the Donny & Marie star has said it’s easier to argue with cohosts than brothers — which is good because she has eight of those — and we’ve seen her get quite vulnerable at times, like while discussing the 2007 death of dad George.

Can we get Marie on The Conners this season? We’ll keep our fingers crossed for you to work your magic, Sara!