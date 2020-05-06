There’s no animosity between Sharon Osbourne and Marie Osmond. After things got a little bit heated between them on The Talk, Marie, 60, said Sharon, 67, “doesn’t owe” her an apology because they’re doing just fine.

“Don’t believe anything you read. Sharon and I are great friends. Everyone who sits at that table is a very strong woman,” the “Paper Roses” singer told Andy Cohen on the Tuesday, May 5 episode of Watch What Happens Live. “So she’ll say things and I’ll go, ah no, [but] that doesn’t mean we don’t like each other.”

Marie added that she and her cohost are “very different,” but also “similar in ways.” Due to the respect they have for one another, the pair were able to put their little disagreement behind them. The dispute started when the musician said she was “intrigued” by the news concerning coronavirus on the April 2 episode of The Talk.

After hearing that, Sharon told her colleague there was “nothing intriguing about it” because it’s a very “sad” topic. Although the “Deep Purple” performer tried to explain herself by saying she was just like her cohost, Sharon cut her off and told Marie, “I am nothing like you.”

Fans immediately came to Marie’s defense and started calling out the blonde beauty for being “mean” on the program. At that point, Sharon decided to publicly comment on their disagreement on Instagram. “For all the viewers that thought I was rude to Marie today. I would just like to say that we’re all grown women and we have different opinions. It certainly doesn’t mean that we don’t respect and love each other,” she said in a lengthy post.

“As you know, these are very difficult times and they’re going to bring out different emotions in all of us,” Sharon continued. “I’m sorry but I can’t apologize for being overly emotional, otherwise, I’m being fake and I don’t do that very well. Stay in, stay safe and hope to see you tomorrow. Love and respect … Sharon.”

Marie didn’t respond to her cohost on Instagram at the time, but we’re glad to know things are OK between the two.