Making memories! Marie Osmond and her close girlfriends mean a lot to each other, and they took some time to celebrate their friendships by taking a trip to Mount Rushmore.

The 59-year-old took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 18, to share a lovely snap of her and her friends right near the iconic sculpture featuring past presidents, George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt and Abraham Lincoln. “I’ve had so much fun sharing laughs & making memories with these wonderful friends of mine this week,” the performer wrote alongside the photo.

“We were all born in the same year (#Barbie was also “born” that year!💖) and took this trip to celebrate each other! Go ahead and carve our faces into stone now so we stop aging!! #MadeIn59” Marie added. Take a look at the full post below!

People were loving this beautiful showing of friendship, as they took to the comments section to respond. “Oh I wish I had a tribe like that! You all are so blessed,” one fan said. “What a beautiful photo and memory for you all. Love that you are celebrating each other,” another added.

Donny Osmond‘s only sister is all about taking some time to spend with friends and loved ones, even with her very busy schedule. “Making time for yourself is such an important part of your overall health,” the entertainer wrote in a post she shared to Instagram on Sunday, July 14. “I’m always so busy so often need to remind myself to sit down and take time for me.”

When Marie isn’t hanging out with her wonderful friends, she making memories with her eight kids — Stephen, Rachael, Matthew, Jessica, Michael, Brandon, Brianna, and Abigail — and her six grandkids. In fact, she most recently became a grandmother again to a baby boy.

It is so great to see just how much Marie is all about the people in her life!