Linda Perry and Sara Gilbert Spend Time With Son Rhodes [Photos]

Exes Linda Perry and Sara Gilbert Reunite to Spend Time With Son Rhodes in California [Photos]

Linda Perry and Sara Gilbert made a rare appearance with their son, Rhodes, for a very special evening. The exes, whose divorce was finalized in 2021, were just two of the stars in attendance at Cher’s Christmas Came Early event in California on Tuesday, October 24.

The singer promoted her new holiday album, Christmas, with a gelato truck, deemed “Cherlato,” at The Bungalow. Linda, 58, and Sara, 48, enjoyed the sweet treat with their little one.

“The marriage didn’t work out, but they still have to coparent Rhodes and there are no plans to avoid each other,” an insider told Closer of their split in January 2020.

Scroll below to see photos from their rare family outing.