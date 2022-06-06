Of all the roles LeAnn Rimes has taken on throughout her career, being a stepmom has been one of her biggest joys. The Country superstar has an extremely close bond with husband Eddie Cibrian’s two kids, Mason and Jake.

Eddie shares the boys with his ex-wife, Brandi Glanville. The Young and the Restless alum married LeAnn in 2011 after starring together in the film Northern Lights. After tying the knot, the Masked Singer winner jumped into the role of being a stepmom and enjoyed being there for Mason and Jake’s biggest milestones.

“It’s been really rewarding to see them grow up, and know that I have a part in that,” LeAnn told Refinery29 in May 2017. “That responsibility, to help raise kids, it’s something that hits you really hard. It was something I was up for the challenge of. They bring so much joy to my life, and it’s a new experience every day.”

The hitmaker also shared that she celebrates Stepmom’s Day each year on the Sunday after Mother’s Day.

“We go to dinner and do the whole thing,” she shared at the time. “I love the fact that there is a stepmom’s day and an option [for stepparents to celebrate]. It’s so different for each family. I love that we have a separate day and I think it’s important that people know about it.”

LeAnn, who was previously married to Dean Sheremet from 2002 to 2010, also opened up about being a stepparent in a September 2017 blog post on her website.

“One thing that I know is, I will never replace their mother. I would never try,” the Grammy winner wrote about her stepkids. “I will, however, love them with all I have and do everything in my power to help raise them in a loving, safe and proper environment. Society will always call me a ‘stepmom.’ In our house, in our family, we remove the ‘step.’ We really are all … simply family.”

In an April 2013 interview with Fabulous, LeAnn revealed that her stepsons usually refer to her as “Lee.” However, she does not mind being referred to as “Mom.”

“Sometimes they’ll blurt out, ‘Mom!’, but I just go with whatever they call me,” she explained. “As long as it’s nice and respectful, I couldn’t care less.”

