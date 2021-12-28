HGTV star Sabrina Soto proved that her design skills are one of a kind with her successful show, The High Low Project. The Cuban beauty has gone on to appear on several popular home renovation shows like Real Estate Intervention and HGTV Green Home. Sabrina is ready to step into her new role as a blushing bride after announcing her engagement to Dean Sheremet on December 28, 2021.

“Happy birthday SABRINA! I can’t wait to continue building our beautiful family. Atlas and I are lucky to have you. (She said absolutely),” Dean posted on Instagram alongside a photo of the gorgeous diamond sparkler.

Courtesy of Sabrina Soto/Instagram

Dean is a father to his son, Atlas Wilding Sheremet-Black, whom he shares with ex-fiancé Vanessa Black. The cookbook author wrote in an April 2018 statement that it was his “lifelong dream” to become a father and his goal was to “nurture a family full of love and adventure.” He was previously married to singer LeAnn Rimes from 2002 to 2009.

“You know, it’s easy when you’re head over heels, especially so young, to fall completely in love and give yourself so freely,” he said about his first marriage in a March 2015 blog. “She was 18. I was 20 [when we got married]. I was a professional dancer. She was a superstar. I knew that one of us had to sacrifice something to have a healthy marriage. And that was my goal. As much as I wanted to be successful, I wanted a family more. I’ve always wanted to be married and have kids. Family is everything to me.”

LeAnn and Dean’s relationship came to an end after a highly publicized cheating scandal with Eddie Cibrian while they filmed Northern Lights in 2009. Dean has since formed a friendship with Eddie’s ex-wife, Brandi Glanville. In 2016, the pair teamed up to compete on the cooking show My Kitchen Rules on Fox. The Not Another Teen Movie star went on to marry Sarah Silver in 2011. The former professional dancer and the photographer divorced in 2016. He has since fallen head over heels for Sabrina and the pair have been sharing their love on social media.

“Just want to take a moment to shout out my lovely today, incredible mother, incredible partner and all-around bad ass woman,” Dean captioned an Instagram photo of Sabrina in July 2021. “My woman crush every day. Thank you for always laughing with and at me.”

The performer-turned-chef graduated from the French Culinary Institute and made a huge name for himself in the New York City restaurant scene under the wing of sushi chef Matsuhisa Nobu. He also worked at the three Michelin star kitchen of Jean-Georges and has appeared in several segments on Access Hollywood, The Talk and Home and Family, all while balancing fatherhood.

Sabrina shares her daughter, Olivia Gray, born in 2015, with ex-boyfriend Steve Grevemberg. Though she and Steve are no longer together, she wrote in an August 2020 Instagram post that they are still “close friends” and “coparenting together.” The Extreme Makeover: Home Edition alum often posts photos spending time with her blended family.