Fuller House alum Andrea Barber reprised her role of Kimmy Gibbler in the Netflix sitcom from 2016 to 2020. In real life, she’s a mom to two kids, Tate and Felicity, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Jeremy Rytky. Keep scrolling to learn more about the sitcom star’s former spouse.

Who Is Andrea Barber’s Ex-Husband, Jeremy Rytky?

Andrea made her debut as Kimmy on Full House in 1987. She became a main cast member on the series in season 5. After the show ended its run in 1995, she snagged a few minor roles here and there but focused on life outside of acting. The California native underwent some major changes in her personal life after meeting and sparking a connection with Jeremy in 2000.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

According to his LinkedIn profile, Jeremy served in the Marines prior to meeting his ex-wife. He later went on to become a lawyer. The pair got married in 2002 and welcomed their first child together, son Tate, two years later. Their daughter, Felicity, was born in 2007.

The couple were together for 12 years before they ended their marriage in 2014. Andrea and Jeremy kept the details surrounding their marriage and divorce away from the spotlight for the most part.

In November 2019, the mom of two published the memoir Full Circle: From Hollywood to Real Life and Back Again where she opened up about her divorce for the first time. She recalled the experience of writing the chapter about her divorce in an interview with Us Weekly when the book was released.

“The divorce chapter was the hardest chapter to write, and I put it off as long as possible because I was just kind of dreading it and avoiding it,” she said at the time. “I constantly questioned, ‘How much do I want to share? I want to be honest, but I want to respect the privacy of my ex-husband and my kids.’ I didn’t want to throw anybody under the bus. And honestly, today, I don’t really have many negative things to say about my ex-husband. We’re great friends.”



Does Andrea Have a Boyfriend?

Prior to starring on Fuller House, Andrea developed a passion for running. She was even able to find love again while pursuing her hobby.

​​“Running has been a great mantra for my life, too,” she revealed in a January 2016 interview with People. “It’s all about moving forward. I met my current boyfriend Michael through running. It’s great to have this common interest. Running has just brought so many positives to my life. I feel incomplete without it.”

Michael last shared a photo with Andrea on his Instagram in January 2020. The Days of Our Lives alum posted a picture of her beau in August 2020 along with recording several vlogs with him that were posted on YouTube amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The pair have not shared any photos together in a while but seem to still be going strong.