Since the early ‘90s, Jack Black has been making audiences laugh and smile with his memorable film roles. Outside of the career he has established on screen, the School of Rock star is all about being a great dad to his two sons, Samuel Jason Black and Thomas David Black, whom he shares with his wife, Tanya Haden.

Jack and Tanya were schoolmates and reconnected 15 years after they graduated. The pair got engaged in 2006 and were married later that year. The blessings kept on coming for the couple who welcomed son Samuel in June 2006. When he was just 9 months old, the Golden Globe nominee was already teaching his son about music.

“In the middle of the night, I said to Tanya, ‘Let me do diaper duty.’ Then, I can talk to the baby about important stuff, like guitars and rock bands,” Jack told Redbook Magazine in March 2007.

The couple’s youngest son, Thomas, arrived in 2008 and was named after his father, whose birth name is Thomas Jacob Black. Since both of his boys came into his life, the Nacho Libre star has shared so many sweet moments with them at the red carpet premieres of his films over the years. He has also offered up some important advice on parenting.

“Listen. Listen to your kids,” the doting dad told People in April 2022. “There’s a lot of importance put on giving the right advice. But dude, even more important is actually just listening because that’s so important for their communication skills, to know that someone’s listening and for them to get the practice to form ideas.”

And while he has a very close relationship with both of his children, the Tenacious D frontman confessed that he still has his fair share of embarrassing dad moments.

“I’m the dorky dad that my boys are humiliated by,” Jack told Us Weekly at the premiere of The House With a Clock in Its Walls in September 2018. “They’re always like, ‘Shut up, Dad. You’re so dumb.”

Samuel and Thomas both attended the premiere of the film along with Jack and Tanya. The comedian was hoping that the family outing would impress his kiddos.

“I’m hoping this is going to be the turning point where they go, ‘Oh, my God, Dad. You’re so cool.’ But don’t hold your breath,” he continued.

Keep scrolling to meet Jack’s two children with his wife, Tanya.